EN 50288-7 Standard Highlights Key Requirements For Instrumentation Cable Buyers

(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai,China.-September 20, 2026 The Direct Answer: EN 50288-7 Defines Performance, Not Just Construction People always ask:“What are the standard requirements for instrumentation cable?” The simple answer: EN 50288-7 is the European standard that specifies the electrical, mechanical, flame retardancy, and temperature requirements for instrumentation and control cables used in industrial process control systems.

What EN 50288-7 Covers What It Does NOT Cover Electrical parameters (impedance, capacitance, attenuation, resistance) Specific insulation materials (calls out performance, not recipes) Shielding effectiveness (screening requirements) Installation methods (see EN 60079-14 for hazardous areas) Mechanical properties (bend radius, tensile, impact) Cable routing or tray fill calculations Flame retardancy (IEC 60332-1, optionally IEC 60332-3) Conductor material (copper assumed, but gauge not fixed) Temperature rating Voltage rating (covered by other standards) CE marking compliance (harmonized standard) Hazardous area (Ex) certification (see IEC 60079-11/14)

Why EN 50288-7 Matters to Buyers:



CE marking – EN 50288-7 is a harmonized standard under the Low Voltage Directive (LVD) for the European market.

Project specifications – Many engineering firms (EPCs) require EN 50288-7 compliance for industrial plants (refineries, chemical, power, pharmaceutical). Performance guarantee – Unlike generic“instrumentation cable,” EN 50288-7 provides quantified electrical parameters you can verify.

At Dingzun Cable, all our instrumentation cables are manufactured to EN 50288-7 requirements – with documented test reports for impedance, capacitance, attenuation, and flame retardancy. We support your CE marking and project compliance needs.

Core Electrical Parameters: Impedance, Capacitance, Attenuation

EN 50288-7 specifies three critical electrical parameters that directly impact signal integrity.

Table 1: EN 50288-7 – Mandatory Electrical Specifications

Parameter Symbol EN 50288-7 Requirement Why It Matters Characteristic Impedance Z0 100Ω, 120Ω, or 150Ω ±5Ω (tight tolerance) Mismatch causes signal reflection and data errors. 120Ω for RS485; 100-150Ω for analog Capacitance (unbalance, pair-to-pair) Cu ≤200 pF/100m High capacitance distorts analog signals and limits cable length Attenuation (at 1 MHz) α ≤20 dB/km (typical requirement) Higher attenuation = shorter maximum distance. Critical for digital communication Conductor resistance R Depends on gauge (e.g., ≤73 Ω/km for 24 AWG) Affects voltage drop in 4-20mA loops. Thicker gauge = longer loops Insulation resistance IR ≥5,000 MΩ·km (typically ≥10,000 MΩ·km) Low IR causes signal leakage and crosstalk Inductance L Typically ≤0.8 mH/km (implied by impedance formula) Affects high-frequency performance and signal rise time

What ±5Ω Impedance Tolerance Means for Your System:

Impedance Tolerance Reflection Coefficient Signal Quality EN 50288-7 Compliance ±5Ω (±4.2%) <2% reflection Excellent – full performance √ Compliant (premium) ±10Ω (±8.3%) ~4% reflection Acceptable for short runs X Not compliant ±15Ω (±12.5%) ~6% reflection Marginal – errors likely X Not compliant Unspecified Unknown Risky – cannot guarantee X Not suitable

(instrumentation cable for RS485: 120Ω±5Ω)

At Dingzun Cable, our EN 50288-7 compliant cables achieve 120Ω ±5Ω (≤4.2% tolerance) verified by 100% electrical testing – ensuring signal integrity for long-distance RS485 and analog loops.

Mechanical and Environmental Requirements

EN 50288-7 also specifies mechanical robustness and environmental suitability.

Table 2: EN 50288-7 – Mechanical & Environmental Specifications

Parameter EN 50288-7 Requirement Typical Test Method Why It Matters Minimum bend radius (fixed installation) 7.5× outer diameter EN 60811-506 Prevents conductor fatigue and insulation damage during installation Minimum bend radius (flexing) 12-15× outer diameter (varies by design) EN 60811-506 Critical for cable tracks, robotics, moving machinery Temperature rating (fixed) -30°C to +70°C (minimum) – higher optional EN 60811-501 Must survive plant ambient conditions Temperature rating (flexing) -5°C to +50°C (minimum) – higher optional EN 60811-501 Cold flexibility for outdoor or refrigerated areas Flame retardancy (single cable) IEC 60332-1-2 (mandatory) EN 60332-1-2 Prevents fire spread from a single cable fault Flame retardancy (bundled cables) Optional – IEC 60332-3-24/25 (Cat C/B/A) EN 60332-3-24/25 Required for cable trays, tunnels, high-density installations Oil resistance Optional – specified by customer (e.g., EN 60811-404) EN 60811-404 For machinery, automotive, or chemical plants UV resistance Optional – specified for outdoor use ISO 4892-2 Prevents jacket cracking in sunlight

Temperature Rating Upgrade Options (above EN 50288-7 minimum):

Material Upgrade Temperature Range Application PVC (standard) -30°C to +70°C General indoor, dry areas XLPE -40°C to +90°C High temperature, wet locations LSZH -30°C to +90°C Fire safety, enclosed spaces PUR jacket -40°C to +90°C Oil, abrasion, outdoor Silicone -60°C to +180°C High flexibility, extreme cold/heat FEP/PFA -65°C to +200/260°C Extreme heat, chemical plants

At Dingzun Cable, we manufacture EN 50288-7 compliant cables with upgraded temperature ratings, enhanced flame retardancy (IEC 60332-3 Cat C/B/A), and custom jacket materials (LSZH, PUR, FEP) to match your actual environment – not just the minimum standard.

(EN 50288-7 buyer's compliance checklist)

Shielding Requirements: Screening Performance

EN 50288-7 does not mandate a specific shield type (foil vs braid), but it does require documented shielding effectiveness.

Table 3: EN 50288-7 – Shielding & Screening Specifications

Parameter EN 50288-7 Requirement Typical Implementation When to Use Individual pair screening (optional) Not mandatory, but if present, must meet transfer impedance limits Foil (100% coverage) + drain wire Critical analog signals (thermocouple, 4-20mA, RTD) to prevent crosstalk Overall screening (recommended for multi-pair) Transfer impedance and coupling attenuation specified Braid (70-95%) or composite (foil + braid) Most industrial installations – reduces external EMI Screening effectiveness (not numerically specified in basic standard) Must be declared by manufacturer Typically >70 dB (composite >90 dB) High-EMI environments (VFDs, motors, welders, power plants) Drain wire Required for foil shields (to enable termination) Tinned copper, same gauge as conductor Simplifies grounding; essential for foil shields

EN 50288-7 Shielding Guidance by Application:

Application Environment Recommended Shielding Why Low EMI (control room, office) Overall foil (minimal) Cost-effective, adequate Moderate EMI (general factory) Overall braid (≥85% coverage) Durable, good low-frequency protection High EMI (VFDs, motors, power lines) Composite (foil + braid) Broad-spectrum protection (>90 dB) Critical analog signals (same cable with digital) Individual foil per pair + overall braid Prevents crosstalk between pairs Flexible / dynamic applications (cable track) Overall braid only (more flexible than foil) Braid withstands repeated flexing

At Dingzun Cable, all our EN 50288-7 multi-pair instrumentation cables include individual foil screening on each pair plus an overall tinned copper braid (≥85%) as standard – delivering superior crosstalk prevention and EMI protection. For extreme EMI, we offer composite (foil + braid) overall shields with documented >90 dB effectiveness.

EN 50288-7 Compliance Checklist for Buyers

Use this checklist when procuring instrumentation cables to ensure EN 50288-7 compliance.

Table 4: EN 50288-7 Buyer's Compliance Checklist

Requirement What to Verify Typical Documentation Dingzun Cable Compliance Characteristic impedance 100Ω, 120Ω, or 150Ω ±5Ω Test report (impedance vs frequency) √ 120Ω ±5Ω (≤4.2% tolerance) Capacitance unbalance ≤200 pF/100m Test report √ ≤150 pF/100m Attenuation ≤20 dB/km @ 1 MHz Test report √ ≤18 dB/km @ 1 MHz Conductor resistance Per gauge (e.g., ≤73 Ω/km for 24 AWG) Test report √ Verified per gauge Insulation resistance ≥5,000 MΩ·km Test report √ ≥10,000 MΩ·km Flame retardancy (single) IEC 60332-1-2 Test certificate √ Compliant Flame retardancy (bundled) IEC 60332-3-24/25 (Cat C/B/A) – if specified Test certificate √ Optional (Cat C, B, A available) Temperature rating As specified (-30°C to +70°C minimum) Datasheet √ -40°C to +90°C (enhanced) Bend radius 7.5× OD (fixed) Datasheet √ Compliant CE marking Declared by manufacturer Declaration of Conformity √ Provided EN 50288-7 declared Manufacturer states compliance on datasheet Datasheet, quote √ Explicitly stated

Red Flags (Non-Compliance Indicators):

Red Flag Why It's a Problem Supplier cannot provide impedance or capacitance test reports Cannot verify EN 50288-7 compliance Impedance tolerance stated as ±10Ω or ±15% Does not meet ±5Ω requirement; reflections likely No capacitance unbalance value provided Cannot calculate safe distance for IS circuits “Complies with EN 50288-7” but no test evidence Unsubstantiated claim – demand test reports Only single-cable flame test, but installation is bundled May not meet fire safety code for cable trays

At Dingzun Cable, we provide full EN 50288-7 test documentation with every shipment – including impedance, capacitance, attenuation, resistance, and flame test reports. Our datasheets explicitly state EN 50288-7 compliance. No claims without evidence.

EN 50288-7 vs Other Instrumentation Cable Standards

Buyers often encounter multiple standards. Understanding the differences helps avoid confusion.

Table 5: EN 50288-7 vs Other Instrumentation Standards

Standard Region Focus Key Differences from EN 50288-7 EN 50288-7 Europe (CENELEC) Electrical + mechanical + flame for industrial control Baseline – harmonized for CE marking IEC 60092-502 International Marine and offshore instrumentation Adds marine-specific requirements: salt spray, vibration, water resistance BS5308 UK (legacy, still used) Oil & gas instrumentation Adds mechanical toughness (SWA armor), often requires hazardous area (blue) sheath IEEE 1580 International Marine and offshore cables Similar to IEC 60092-502; North American focus UL 13 / UL 2250 North America Power-limited circuit cables, instrumentation Different flame test hierarchy (VW-1, CMR, CMP); impedance not always specified NEC / CEC North America Installation codes (not product standards) References UL standards for cable construction

Which Standard Should You Specify?

Project Location / Industry Primary Standard Secondary / Additional Europe (general industrial) EN 50288-7 CE marking required UK Oil & Gas BS5308 (often with EN 50288-7 electrical requirements) Hazardous area (ATEX/IECEx) Offshore / Marine IEC 60092-502 or IEEE 1580 EN 50288-7 may be referenced for electricals North America (general industrial) UL 13 / UL 2250 May also request EN 50288-7 for electrical parameters International (EPC project – e.g., Shell, Total) EN 50288-7 or IEC 60092-502 (depending on sector) Often combined with project-specific requirements

At Dingzun Cable, we manufacture instrumentation cables to EN 50288-7, BS5308, and IEC 60092-502 standards – with all test documentation. Our engineering team helps you interpret which standard your project actually requires.

CE Marking: Why EN 50288-7 Matters for European Market

EN 50288-7 is a harmonized standard under the EU Low Voltage Directive (LVD) 2014/35/EU.

What Harmonized Means:



Compliance with EN 50288-7 provides a presumption of conformity with the LVD.

Products can bear the CE mark for electrical safety. Required for placing instrumentation cables on the European market.

CE Marking Requirements for Instrumentation Cables:

Requirement How EN 50288-7 Helps Electrical safety (insulation, voltage withstand) EN 50288-7 includes insulation resistance and dielectric tests Flame retardancy EN 50288-7 mandates IEC 60332-1-2 (single cable) Manufacturer's declaration EN 50288-7 compliance supports Technical File Notified body involvement (not typically required for cables unless special construction) Not required – self-declaration based on EN 50288-7

For Buyers:



If you are supplying to Europe or using European-sourced components, specify EN 50288-7 to ensure CE compliance. Request the Declaration of Conformity and test reports from your cable supplier.

At Dingzun Cable, all our EN 50288-7 compliant cables include CE marking and a Declaration of Conformity – supporting your regulatory compliance for European projects.

About Dingzun Cable: Your EN 50288-7 Instrumentation Cable Partner

With 20+ years of specialized manufacturing experience, Dingzun Cable is a trusted partner for global engineering firms, EPCs, and industrial end-users requiring EN 50288-7 compliant instrumentation cables with full test documentation. We combine deep standard expertise with extreme customizability to deliver cables that meet your project specification – not just the minimum.

(Dingzun Cable EN 50288-7 instrumentation cable)

Our EN 50288-7 Instrumentation Cable Capabilities:

Capability Dingzun Specification Electrical compliance 120Ω ±5Ω (≤4.2% tolerance), ≤150 pF/100m (capacitance unbalance), ≤18 dB/km attenuation Impedance options 100Ω, 120Ω, 150Ω – all ±5Ω Pair count 1 to 100+ pairs Conductor gauge 18 AWG to 24 AWG Insulation PE (low capacitance, standard), XLPE (upgraded temp), PVC Shielding Individual foil (per pair) + overall tinned copper braid (≥85%) – standard; composite optional Flame retardancy IEC 60332-1-2 (standard); IEC 60332-3-24/25 Cat C/B/A (optional) Jacket materials PVC, LSZH, PUR, (halogen-free, oil-resistant, UV-stabilized as required) Temperature rating -40°C to +90°C (standard, enhanced over EN 50288-7 minimum) Mechanical Bend radius 7.5× OD (fixed), tensile strength per EN 60811 CE marking Provided with Declaration of Conformity Test documentation Full test reports (impedance, capacitance, attenuation, resistance, flame) with every shipment Certifications ISO 9001:2015, CE, RoHS, REACH

Why Dingzun Cable for Your EN 50288-7 Instrumentation Cable Needs:



True compliance – Not just“designed to meet” – we provide verified test reports

Complete electrical documentation – Impedance, capacitance, attenuation, resistance reports included

Enhanced performance – Tighter tolerance (120Ω ±5Ω), lower capacitance (≤150 pF/100m) than standard requires

Extreme customizability – Pairs, gauge, shielding, jacket, armor – fully tailored

Expert engineering team – Free consultation on EN 50288-7 interpretation and project requirements

Direct professional communication – Fast quotes, technical datasheets, global shipping About US We are a national-level high-tech enterprise with 20 years of experience in manufacturing electrical wires and cables, focusing on innovation and technological advancement. Throughout two decades, we have gained extensive expertise and knowledge, dedicating ourselves to delivering high-quality products and services to our esteemed customers.