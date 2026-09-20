Assam CM Lays Foundation For Adani's 3,200 MW Power Project

Marking a major milestone in Assam's power sector, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Adani Power Limited's 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project at Chapar in Dhubri district. Estimated to cost around Rs 48,000 crore, the project is among the largest single investments in Assam's industrial sector. The project is expected to significantly augment Assam's power generation capacity and create employment opportunities for around 25,000 people during the construction phase and approximately 5,000 permanent jobs once fully operational.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma described the occasion as historic in Assam's journey towards transforming its power sector. He said the foundation stone laying of the greenfield coal-based thermal power project, one of the largest in the Northeast, marked not only the beginning of a major power project but also sent a strong message about Assam's emerging industrial potential.

Stating that a strong foundation had been laid for the future development of the State's power sector, the Chief Minister said the day would be written in golden letters in Assam's journey towards greater energy self-reliance. The project, he said, would help meet the State's growing power requirements while ensuring reliable electricity supply for industries and investments.

Sarma said he felt privileged to lay the foundation stone during the Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan being observed to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of continuous public service, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and subsequently as Prime Minister of India. He thanked Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Director Jeet Adani and other officials of the group for coming forward to establish the project in Assam. The Chief Minister said the project was the largest investment so far in Assam's industrial sector and expressed confidence that it would make a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Dhubri district.

Assam's Growing Power Demand

Sarma said Assam's electricity demand had increased substantially over the last decade due to the rapid expansion of the industrial sector and the State's economy. Rising domestic consumption, electrification of remote areas and railway electrification had also contributed to the increase in demand. Citing major industrial projects, he said Numaligarh Refinery alone requires 400 MW of electricity, while the Ammonia Urea project under construction at Namrup and the semiconductor project at Jagiroad would each require around 150 MW.

The Chief Minister said Assam's current peak electricity demand was 3,026 MW. While the average annual growth in electricity consumption in the country is around 6 per cent, Assam has recorded a growth of around 10 per cent. If this trend continues, the State's daily power requirement is expected to reach around 5,500 MW by 2030. Against the daily requirement of 3,026 MW, Assam currently generates only around 400 MW and has to purchase the remaining power from other States, he said. Once the Chapar project becomes operational, the State's dependence on power purchased from outside Assam will be substantially reduced. Sarma added that given the pace of growth in electricity demand, Assam would require two more projects of a similar scale by 2035.

Project Timeline and Phasing

The Chief Minister said the Chapar project is scheduled to become operational in phases from December 2030. In the first phase, it will generate 800 MW, followed by 1,600 MW in 2031. The project is expected to achieve its full capacity of 3,200 MW by December 2032.

Measures to Boost Power Supply

He observed that if power projects with a capacity of at least 800 MW had been established in Assam at regular intervals in a planned manner in the past, the State would not have had to depend to such an extent on power purchased from outside sources. Sarma said the State Government was taking several measures to meet the growing demand for electricity. Steps have also been initiated to establish pumped storage projects, enabling solar energy generated during the day to be stored for use at night. Plans are also underway to establish several power projects in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

Boosting Industrial Investment

The Chief Minister said companies seeking to establish industries in Assam often raise the issue of reliable power supply. The Chapar project would considerably improve the power supply situation and encourage more industries and investors to invest in the State. He said industry houses had earlier been reluctant to establish industries in Assam due to the State's law and order situation. The present State Government, therefore, accorded priority to restoring peace after assuming office. The Government is also moving towards establishing an industrial land bank covering around one lakh bighas to ensure that availability of land does not become a constraint for new industries, he said.

Creating Local Employment Opportunities

Sarma said the thermal power project would generate substantial employment opportunities and facilitate the growth of several ancillary industries in and around Chapar. He added that the BTR administration had provided 700 bighas of land to facilitate the establishment of such industries. The Chief Minister said Assam had received investment proposals worth around Rs 5.18 lakh crore through the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit held last year. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had initially announced an investment proposal of Rs. 50,000 crore at the summit, which has now increased to around Rs 80,000 crore, he said.

Sarma said a large number of young people from Assam continue to travel to different parts of the country in search of employment. Some young people working outside the State also tragically lose their lives, while their families often face financial difficulties in bringing their mortal remains back to Assam. Against this backdrop, the State Government introduced the 'Shraddhanjali' scheme to facilitate the dignified return of the mortal remains of people from Assam who die outside the State. At times, the Government has had to bring back as many as 50 mortal remains in a single month, he said. The Chief Minister said between 6 lakh and 15 lakh young people from Assam are currently working outside the State. Unless industries are established within Assam, the movement of young people to other States in search of employment will continue. Industrial growth within the State, he said, would create greater employment opportunities for the younger generation in their own State. He also appealed to the local people to extend their cooperation in the establishment of the thermal power project.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, MLAs Jibesh Ray, Rupam Chandra Ray and Bhupen Ray, APDCL Managing Director Rakesh Kumar, Adani Group Director Jeet Adani, senior officials of the company and the State Government and several other dignitaries were present at the programme. (ANI)

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