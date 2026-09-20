Dutch Police Break Up Violent Far-Right Protest In The Hague

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Dutch police broke up a far-right protest of several hundred demonstrators in The Hague after it turned violent on Saturday.

Protesters gathered in the center of the Dutch administrative capital under the banner“We Are the People,” with some displaying extremist symbols and slogans. Clashes broke out as demonstrators threw fireworks and other objects at police. The riot unit in turn pushed crowds back to prevent them from blocking major roads, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

Deputy Mayor Richard de Mos halted the planned march through the city due to ongoing disorder, violence against officers, and the presence of masked individuals. The municipality also issued an emergency decree covering parts of the city, a spokesperson for de Mos said, making it easier for police to arrest anyone contributing to unrest.

Justice Minister David van Weel condemned the violence on social media, citing what he described as“disgusting images” including Nazi salutes, antisemitic slogans, and attacks on police. He called for a firm response.

The rise of the far right, fueled by structural problems such as inequality and distrust in institutions, has become a headache for European policymakers in recent years. Like other European countries, the Netherlands has experienced a fragmentation of the political center, with fringe groups increasingly sowing chaos and fueling discord.

The riots follow a turbulent week in the country. On Tuesday, the official opening of parliament was disrupted by the sabotage of rail lines and roadside fires, plunging parts of the country into chaos. Some of these actions have been linked to farmers angry over proposed legislation to curb nitrogen emissions.

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