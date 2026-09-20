Diaper Factory Costs Explain Why Moqs Remain High As Buyers Seek Lower-Volume Orders

(MENAFN- GetNews) Xiamen,Fujian,China-September 20, 2026 Understand what determines diaper MOQ, why small orders cost more, and how buyers can reduce their initial purchasing risk: The Most Common Question Buyers Ask In our daily conversations with new buyers, one question comes up more than any other:

“Why is your MOQ so high?”

“Can I order only 30,000–50,000 pieces?” “Why can't different sizes be combined to meet the MOQ?” These are fair questions. And they deserve a transparent answer. MOQ is not a number that factories set arbitrarily. It is determined by multiple factors that affect production cost, efficiency, and risk. Understanding these factors helps buyers make better sourcing decisions-and sometimes find ways to reduce their initial order quantity. This guide explains what drives MOQ, why small orders cost more, and how buyers can approach MOQ negotiation more effectively. 1. Why Do Diaper Factories Set a High MOQ? MOQ is influenced by:

Production Line Efficiency – Diaper production lines are designed for continuous, high-speed operation. Starting and stopping a line for a small batch reduces overall efficiency.

Machine Setup & Changeover – Each time a line switches to a new product, size, or material configuration, the factory must stop production, adjust settings, and run tests. This takes time and generates waste.

Product Customization – Custom core structures, materials, and sizes require additional development and setup work.

Packaging & Printing – Custom retail bags, cartons, and labels require printing plates, material preparation, and packaging line adjustments.

Production Waste – During startup and changeover, some materials are wasted. For small orders, this waste represents a larger percentage of the total order.

Production Scheduling – Factories plan production runs to maximize line utilization. Small orders disrupt scheduling and reduce overall capacity. Container Loading – Order quantity is often tied to container capacity. Smaller orders may not fill a container efficiently, increasing shipping costs per unit. Key point: Elintree does not set high MOQ simply because we lack raw material inventory. The real cost drivers are production and customization, not material availability. 2. What Is Elintree's Standard MOQ?

Product Type Standard MOQ Baby Diapers 100,000 pcs / size Baby Pull-Up Pants 100,000 pcs / size Adult Diapers 80,000 pcs / size Adult Pull-Up Pants 80,000 pcs / size Incontinence Pads / Underpads 100,000 pcs Wet Wipes 10,000 bags

Please note: MOQ is calculated separately per size. Different sizes cannot be combined to meet the MOQ requirement.

3. Why Is MOQ Calculated Per Size?

This is one of the most common points of confusion among new buyers.

“Why can't I order 30,000 pieces of size M and 30,000 pieces of size L to reach 60,000 pieces?”

The reason is simple: each size requires its own machine setup, material specification, and production parameters.

Each size involves:



Machine adjustment

Product specification

Material setup

Packaging configuration

Quality inspection Production changeover

Producing 100,000 pieces across several sizes is not equivalent to producing 100,000 pieces of one size. Each size changeover adds setup time, material waste, and production complexity.

Key point: 100,000 pcs across several sizes is not equivalent to producing 100,000 pcs of one size.

4. What Really Makes a Small Diaper Order More Expensive?4.1 Machine Setup & Changeover

A small order still requires the same setup work as a large order:



Machine adjustment

Changeover time

Parameter tuning Product confirmation

4.2 Production Waste

During the initial phase of production, there is always some waste from machine startup and adjustment. For a small order, this startup waste represents a much larger percentage of the total order compared to a large production run.

4.3 Lower Production Efficiency

Production lines are designed for continuous, high-volume operation. When order quantity decreases, fixed production costs are spread over fewer pieces, increasing the cost per unit.

4.4 Customized Product Development

Product structure, materials, and size customization all add to the preparation work required before production can begin.

4.5 Packaging & Printing

Custom packaging adds additional processes:



Design

Printing plate preparation

Material preparation

Packaging line changeover 5. Packaging Can Be a Hidden MOQ Driver

The type of packaging you choose significantly affects MOQ flexibility.

Order Type MOQ Flexibility Unit Cost Typical MOQ Impact Standard product Higher Lower Standard MOQ applies Standard product + private label Medium Medium +10-20% MOQ increase Fully customized OEM Lower Higher +30-50% MOQ increase

Example: Custom printed retail bags typically require an additional 20,000–30,000 pieces to cover the cost of printing plates and setup. If the standard MOQ is 100,000 pieces, adding custom packaging could push the effective minimum higher, depending on the complexity of the design and number of colors.

Order Type MOQ Flexibility Unit Cost Standard product Higher Lower Standard product + private label Medium Medium Fully customized OEM Lower Higher

Why this matters: A standard product with standard packaging is much easier for a factory to produce in smaller quantities than a fully customized product with custom-printed packaging.

6 MOQ Really Be Reduced?

Yes, sometimes-but not simply by asking the factory to produce fewer pieces.

Whether MOQ can be reduced depends on:



Product type

Product configuration

Number of sizes

Packaging requirements

Order quantity

Container requirements

Sales channel

Future purchasing volum. 7 Diapers: Why Can the MOQ Be More Flexible?

For adult diapers, Elintree's standard MOQ is 80,000 pieces per size.

In certain order conditions, lower-volume options may be considered:



50,000 pieces In some cases, as low as approximately 9,000 pieces (subject to specific conditions)

Important conditions for lower MOQ consideration:

The ability to offer a lower MOQ depends on several factors that must be evaluated together:



Product type – Standard products with proven specifications are easier to produce in smaller batches than fully customized products

Size configuration – A single size is more feasible for lower MOQ than multiple sizes

Packaging requirements – Standard packaging (without custom printing) significantly reduces setup costs

Container loading – Even with lower production quantity, the order must still meet shipping efficiency requirements; partial container loads increase freight costs

Production schedule – The factory's current capacity and line availability affect whether a small batch can be accommodated Future purchasing commitment – A clear plan for future volume increases can make a factory more willing to accept a smaller first order

Please note: 9,000 pieces may be a production possibility under specific conditions, but buyers should not assume this is the standard MOQ. Discuss your specific requirements with our team to understand what is feasible for your order.

Important: Lower production quantity does not necessarily mean lower shipment requirement. Even with a small production run, you may still need to arrange efficient shipping-which often means filling a container. Discuss your logistics needs with the factory to understand the full picture.

8. What If I Only Need 30,000–50,000 Pieces?

This is one of the most common scenarios for new brands and market testers.

Elintree's practical recommendations:

Option 1: Use a Standard ProductReduces product development and production complexity.

Option 2: Reduce the Number of SizesFocus on your core selling size first. Add additional sizes later.

Option 3: Simplify PackagingUse standard packaging or simpler packaging designs to reduce setup costs.

Option 4: Accept a Higher Unit PriceIf you need a lower MOQ, the factory will need to charge a higher unit price to cover the setup and production costs.

9. Why Does Lower MOQ Usually Mean a Higher Unit Price?

The logic is simple:

Order Size Setup Cost Cost Per Piece 100,000 pcs $X $X ÷ 100,000 = lower cost per piece 30,000 pcs $X $X ÷ 30,000 = higher cost per piece

The same setup cost is spread over fewer pieces. That is why lower MOQ and lower unit price are usually difficult to achieve at the same time.

10. Should New Brands Always Ask for the Lowest MOQ?

The answer depends on your business stage and market position.

Brand Type Priority New Brand Reduce inventory risk, test the market, control cash flow Established Brand Lower unit cost, stable supply, production efficiency Distributor Sales velocity, inventory turnover, container utilization

Key point: The best MOQ is not necessarily the lowest MOQ. It is the MOQ that matches your sales volume and market stage.

11. How Can Buyers Negotiate MOQ More Effectively?What Not to Do

“Your MOQ is too high. Can you reduce it?”

This approach does not help the factory understand your actual needs or constraints.

What to Do Instead

Tell the factory:



Your expected order quantity

Your product requirements

Your packaging needs Your future purchasing plan

Recommended Communication Template

“We are testing this market and expect an initial order of 30,000–50,000 pieces. We are open to using a standard product and simplified packaging. If sales are stable, we expect to increase our purchasing volume. What order configuration would you recommend?”

12. Can Long-Term Purchasing Plans Help Reduce MOQ?

Three factors matter when considering long-term purchasing:



Stable Sales Channel – Do you already have a reliable sales channel?

Future Purchasing Volume – What is your expected monthly purchase volume? Fixed-Term Contract – Are you willing to commit to a purchasing plan for a defined period?

A factory is more likely to consider MOQ flexibility when a smaller first order is connected to a realistic long-term purchasing plan.

Please note: A long-term purchasing plan does not guarantee MOQ reduction. It is one factor that can be considered during negotiation.

13. MOQ Is a Balance Between Cost and Risk

Higher MOQ Lower MOQ Production efficiency Better Lower Unit cost Lower Higher Inventory commitment Higher Lower Risk Higher inventory risk Lower inventory risk

Key point: MOQ is not just a factory requirement. It is a balance between production efficiency, unit cost, and buyer risk.

14. Elintree's Practical Advice for Buyers

Order Volume Recommended Approach 100,000+ pcs / size Full OEM customization can be considered 50,000–100,000 pcs Consider a proven product with selected customization 30,000–50,000 pcs Use a standard product, fewer sizes, and simplified packaging Smaller quantities Discuss product configuration, packaging, container loading, and future purchasing plans with the factory

15. Frequently Asked QuestionsQ1: What is the MOQ for baby diapers?

The standard MOQ for baby diapers is 100,000 pieces per size.

Q2: Why is baby diaper MOQ 100,000 pieces per size?

This MOQ is based on production line efficiency, setup requirements, material procurement, and cost structure. Producing smaller quantities would significantly increase the unit cost.

Q3: Can I mix different diaper sizes to meet the MOQ?

No. Different sizes require separate machine setups and are considered separate production runs. Therefore, MOQ is calculated per size.

Q4: Can I order only 30,000–50,000 diapers?

Yes, but the unit price will be higher because setup and production costs are spread over fewer pieces. The factory may also suggest using a standard product and simplified packaging to reduce costs.

Q5: Why does lower MOQ increase the unit price?

The fixed costs of machine setup, material preparation, and packaging setup remain the same regardless of order quantity. When these costs are spread over fewer pieces, the cost per piece increases.

Q6: Does custom packaging affect MOQ?

Yes. Custom packaging requires additional design work, printing plates, material preparation, and packaging line changeover. Custom packaging generally increases MOQ requirements. For example, custom printed retail bags typically require an additional 20,000–30,000 pieces to cover plate and setup costs.

Q7: Can adult diaper MOQ be lower than baby diaper MOQ?

Adult diaper MOQ is generally more flexible because adult products typically have different production configurations. However, the actual MOQ depends on the specific product and order conditions.

Q8: How can I negotiate MOQ with a diaper manufacturer?

Be transparent about your expected quantity, product requirements, packaging needs, and future purchasing plans. A factory is more likely to consider flexibility when they understand your long-term potential.

Not Sure What MOQ Works for Your Order?

Tell us your:



Product

Size

Estimated Quantity

Packaging Requirements Target Market

We will help you evaluate a practical product and order configuration.

About us

ElinTree (Xiamen) Life Products Technology Co., Ltd. established in 2013, is a leading manufacturer of hygiene products including baby diapers, adult diapers, under pads, pet pads and wet wipes. Our products enjoy great popularity all over the world, such as Europe, USA, Canada, Russia, Asia, Australia.