Solar Pumping Trends Raise Questions About Running Water Pumps Directly From Solar Panels

(MENAFN- GetNews) Yueqing City,Zhejiang Province,325604,China-September 20, 2026 Why You Need Solar Pumps and Inverters This is how it works: solar panels use sunlight to generate direct current electricity, while many pumps operate using alternating current electricity. How do you realize this? An inverter takes DC electricity and converts it into AC electricity, making it exactly what's needed for a pump. Another important advantage of an inverter is its ability to provide constant power supply. What's the Deal with Different Inverters? Various types of inverters are available, including AC pump inverter, MPPT pump inverter, and photovoltaic water pump inverter, that can help meet your requirements. One may also come across electronic variable frequency converter, which is meant to control the pump speed and power consumption in an effective manner. Can a Solar Pump Work with a Battery? While going solar only allows for power during daylight hours, adding a battery to your solar pump system keEPS the water flowing at all times, even when the sunlight is unavailable. Connecting the solar panels to the pump works without battery backup but gives you no alternative power source during cloudy weather. Solar Pump Inverter vs. VFD: What's the Difference? A VFD's task is to regulate motor speed and power by modifying input frequency and power supply. A Solar Pump Inverter, on the other hand, is a more specialized device used to convert direct current to alternating current. It often utilizes MPPT technology to maximize solar energy and retrieve the maximum amount of electricity available.

Product Name Bangzhao SPI Series Solar pump inverter (with MPPT) Other Company Frequency converter (Not Pure MPPT) Display 4.3 inch big LCD display, the display of working parameters is very simple and easy understand, convenient for setting, easy to operate, non-professionals can install and operate it Generally for the LED display, all simple code so must refer to the user manual to complete the setup and operation, non-professionals difficult to operate Switch With independent start/stop switch, easy for customers start/stop pump anytime, convenient for observing power on/off status which is very practical during the initial debugging, also switch with longer service life, usually more than 100,000 times. No special start/stop switch, press the LED panel sticker buttons to control start/stop, because the sticker is very thin and easily be broken after used for 30-50 times, the operation is very inconvenient and can't easily observe the switch on or off status Structure Adopted TI company's DSP28335CPU from the USA, running speed is 150M, instantaneous response quickly when tracking the the instantaneous sunshine, won't stop because of the sudden clouds, effectively prevent the phenomenon of water hammer, increase the life span of valve body and water pump. Special MPPT algorithm, solar energy use efficiency is high, still can pump water during most of the cloudy day Generally use the single-chip to control running speed, the speed is very slow, so will happen the single-chip microcomputer is too late to detect when sunshine suddently change, it will lead to water pump suddenly stop to cause the phenomenon of water hammer. It's one of the reasons that cause frequency converter's pump inverter with shorter service life that through data analysis. Due to the slow tracking speed, there are also a lot of deviation in MPPT, it lead to can't pump water during not good sunshine, it wastes a lot of solar resources and water resources Adopted Mitsubishi the sixth generation IPM intelligent module, stable protection peformance, high efficiency, simple sturcture, easy for non-professionals to maintain, later maintenance cost is low Adopted IGBT, internal structure is complicated and high fault rate, non-professionals can't maintain, later maintenance cost is very high Protection Special and complete protection for pump, such as dry protection、stall protection、over-load protection Incomplete protection easily to damage pump, usually need connect additional protection device Well/Tank Sensors special terminals for well/tank water sensors, wiring is very simple No special terminals for well/tank water sensors, wiring is very difficult AC bypass Can add AC bypass input function, to achieve seamless complementary between AC power and PV power, which is suitable for the special situation that need pumping water for 24h per day Can't independently to connect AC grid, can't achieve seamless complementary between AC power and PV power Waterproof Level IP65 waterproof design, full metal with coating cabinet, suitable for outdoor IP20 indoor protection class, plastic cabinet which can't be directly used in outdoor

Anything Not to Love About a Solar Water Pump?

Overtime, solar water pumps have proven to be extremely helpful; however, they contain some downsides. First of all, their initial cost might be very high due to the requirement of solar panels and inverters. Moreover, if there is insufficient sunshine, the functioning of your pump can be interrupted unless you have a powerful solar water pump or battery.

Things to Think About Before Getting a Solar-Powered Pump

Before you jump into installing solar water pumping, it's important to find out the depth of your water source, the type of power your pump needs and how much sunshine your site receives. Using an MPPT solar pump inverter will make sure you get the maximum benefit from the energy you collect.

Choosing the correct size for solar panels and pool pump inverter is crucial for running a pool pump properly and ensuring water flow in any situation at home or in a garden.

In conclusion, utilizing a solar panel to power a pump is a matter of being eco-friendly and creating an effective jig through the combination of panels, solar pump inverter, and possibly batteries. The right interconnection of these components will result in a highly efficient water solution that is not going to weigh heavily on your budget over time.

About us

Bangzhao Electric Co.,Ltd( Sandi Electric) is a company who was established in 2008 and specialized in developing and supplying of power products. The high performance of its products stems from the cutting-edge technology developed by the domestic top 100 engineers. During the past 10 years, we have been providing the best system solutions of Lithium battery storage system, PCS bi-directional energy storage power supply, Pure sine wave inverter, Marine inverter, Vehicle Inverter, Solar pump inverter, Explosion-proof inverter, PV Inverter-Controller Integrate, PV combiner box, Solar charge controller, AC-DC charger, Static phase converter etc.