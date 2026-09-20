Electric Tachometer Technology Highlights Its Core Working Principle And Measurement Process

MENAFN - GetNews) Guangzhou city, guangdong province, China-September 20, 2026

Common Types & How They Generate the Signal:

AC Tachogenerator:

A small AC generator mounted on the rotating shaft.

As the shaft rotates, it spins a rotor inside a stator, inducing an AC voltage in the stator windings.

The frequency (Hz) of this AC voltage is directly proportional to the RPM (`Frequency = (RPM Number of Poles) / 120`).

The magnitude (Voltage) is also roughly proportional to speed but can be affected by load. Frequency measurement is preferred for accuracy.

DC Tachogenerator:

* A small DC generator mounted on the shaft.

* Rotation induces a DC voltage in its windings via commutation.

* The magnitude (Voltage) of this DC output is very closely proportional to the RPM.

* Provides a simple, direct analog voltage signal. Polarity indicates direction.

Magnetic (Variable Reluctance) Pickup:

* A non-contact sensor mounted near the rotating part.

* The rotating part has a toothed wheel (reluctor wheel) or protruding ferromagnetic targets.

* As each tooth/target passes the sensor's magnetic field, it causes a change in magnetic flux (reluctance).

* This change induces a small AC voltage pulse in the sensor coil.

* The frequency (Hz) of these pulses is directly proportional to RPM (`Frequency = (RPM Number of Teeth) / 60`).

Hall Effect Sensor:

* A non-contact solid-state sensor.

* Mounted near a rotating target with magnetic elements (magnets or ferrous material interrupting a magnetic field).

* When a magnetic element passes the sensor, it triggers the Hall element, producing a clean digital pulse (on/off).

* The frequency (Hz) of these pulses is directly proportional to RPM.

Optical Sensor:

* Uses a light source (LED) and a photodetector.

* The rotating shaft has a reflective mark, slots, or an encoder disk.

* Each pass of a mark/slot interrupts or reflects the light beam, causing the detector to generate a pulse.

* The frequency (Hz) of these pulses is proportional to RPM.

Key Components of an Electric Tachometer System:

Sensor/Generator: The part that physically interacts with the rotation to produce the raw electrical signal (voltage, pulses).Signal Conditioning Circuitry: Processes the raw sensor signal. This may involve:

* Amplification: Boosting weak signals (e.g., from magnetic pickups).

* Filtering: Removing electrical noise.

* Shaping: Converting sine waves into clean digital pulses.

* Frequency-to-Voltage Conversion (F/V):Converting pulse frequency into an analog voltage proportional to RPM (common for digital sensors feeding analog displays).

* Counting & Timing:For digital systems to measure pulse frequency.

Display/Readout: Presents the RPM value to the user. This can be:

* Analog: A moving-coil meter with a needle sweeping across a dial (driven by a DC voltage from a generator or F/V converter).

* Digital: An LCD, LED, or vacuum fluorescent display showing numerical digits (driven by a microprocessor counting pulses or reading a digital signal).

Wiring/Cabling: Connects the sensor to the processing/display unit.

Common Applications:

* Automotive: Dashboard tachometers (measuring engine crankshaft RPM).

* Aircraft: Engine and propeller RPM monitoring.

* Industrial Machinery: Monitoring motors, pumps, fans, conveyors, turbines, spindles.

* Laboratory Equipment: Centrifuges, stirrers.

* Power Tools: Drills, saws.

* Marine Engines.

* Process Control Systems.

In Summary:

Electric tachometers provide a reliable, accurate, and flexible means of measuring rotational speed by transforming mechanical rotation into a usable electrical signal. Their ability to offer remote sensing, compatibility with various display types and data systems, and robustness make them the standard solution for RPM measurement across countless industries

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