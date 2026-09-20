Inulin Gains Attention As A Prebiotic Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber For Growing Nutrition Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China-September 20, 2026

Inulin is a natural water-soluble dietary fiber and belongs to the category of prebiotics. It is mainly extracted from plants such as chicory roots, thistles, garlic, onions, etc. It cannot be directly digested and absorbed by the human body, but can be fully utilized by beneficial bacteria (probiotics) in the intestine, bringing various health benefits. The following are the main benefits of inulin, based on current scientific research:

1. Core benefits: Intestinal health (prebiotic effect), which is the most famous and core benefit of inulin.

1) Promote the growth of beneficial bacteria: Inulin, as a prebiotic, is a "food" for beneficial bacteria such as bifidobacteria and lactobacilli in the intestine. Consuming inulin can significantly increase the quantity and vitality of these beneficial bacteria. After the growth of beneficial bacteria, they will squeeze the living space of pathogenic bacteria (such as Escherichia coli and Clostridium), thereby improving the balance of intestinal flora.

2) Improve bowel movements and relieve constipation: After absorbing water, inulin can soften and increase the volume of feces, and stimulate intestinal peristalsis, effectively improving and preventing constipation.

3) Enhance intestinal barrier function: Short chain fatty acids (SCFAs) produced by beneficial bacteria fermentation of inulin, such as butyric acid, are the main energy source for colon cells, helping to maintain the health of intestinal mucosa, enhance barrier function, and prevent "intestinal leakage".

2. Metabolic health

1) Assist in regulating blood sugar levels

2) Beneficial for controlling blood lipids

3) Promote mineral absorption

3. Weight management

1) Increase satiety. Inulin has strong water absorption and can expand in the stomach, significantly increasing satiety and helping you naturally reduce subsequent food intake, which is very helpful for weight control.

2) Low calorie, as a dietary fiber, inulin provides almost no calories (about 1.5 kcal/g), making it an ideal low calorie sweet substitute.

4. Other important health benefits

1)About 70% of immune cells in the human body exist in the intestine. A healthy gut microbiota environment is crucial for the normal functioning of the immune system. By improving the gut microbiota, inulin indirectly plays a role in supporting immune function.

2) Reduce triglycerides: Some studies suggest that inulin may help lower triglyceride levels in the blood.

3)Slight cholesterol regulation: By promoting the excretion of bile acids and affecting liver fat metabolism, inulin may have a slight effect on reducing "bad cholesterol" (LDL).

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