Recent Hot Rolled Steel Plate Price Trends And Future Development Direction

Hot-Rolled Coil prices remain in narrow fluctuations, slightly bearish in the short term. The market price is about 3260-3520 yuan/t, and the main contract is 3324 yuan/t. On September 16, the price in Beijing, Tianjin and other places up slightly by 10 yuan / ton, but trade was average, and the dealers are still cautious wait-and-see attitude, low inventor y operation.

Recent price trend

Spot price: The price of hot rolled coil (HRC) on September 16th varies from region to region. Shanghai 3320yuan/ton, beijing 3480yuan/ton, tianjin 3410yuan/ton guangzhou 3330yuan/ton. 4.75mm gen coil in tangshan was quoted at 3260yuan/ton, already up 10yuan/ton from previous day, still down 40yuan/ton from last week.

The Futures Market: The September 16th HRC futures contract price on Shanghai Futures Exchange was 3324 yuan/ton, up 13 yuan/ton(0.39%) in circles. Trend signal: The business society model showed a "clearly falling" signal on September 15th and a "weak rebound (bearish)" signal on September 16th, but it is still mainly fluctuating within a range; the price is at a low level over the past year, and the downside is limited, but there is no clear signal of downstream demand, and the short-term trend is mainly range-bound and weak.

Future development trends

Cost Floor Protection: Upstream raw coke prices are high, and Baosteel, Ansteel and other main steel plants have increased the factory price of hot rolled coil by 200 yuan per ton in October, which has certain floor protection for the later prices.

Demand Structure Change: The demand proportion of the construction industry is continuously decreasing, and the demand proportion of emerging industries such as new energy vehicles, wind power, rail transit and other emerging industries is steadily increasing, promoting products to upgrade to higher strength, thinner specifications.

Supply and Demand Rebalancing: The hot rolled steel industry is expected to enter the supply and demand rebalancing period from 2026 to 2030, the average annual demand growth rate is about 2.3% to 3.1%. Price fluctuation range is expected to narrow, the average price range is 4200-4900 yuan per ton, showing a "stable and rising" trend.‌

About Us

Create (Tianjin) Material Co., Ltd. was established in 2010. Located in Tianjin, where focus so many construction Steel product. We are professional in manufacturing and exporting Steel products, including GI Pipe, Hollow section, ERW Steel pipe, Coils, Sheet, Angle bar, Flat bar, Wire Rod, Deformed Bar, IPE, UPE, H-BEAM and others.