Russian Natural Gas Exports To China Rise 28% Year-To-Date, Energy Ministry Says
Moscow, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- Russia's Ministry of Energy reported on Sunday that natural gas exports to China have increased by approximately 28% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2025, driven by ongoing growth in Russian energy supplies to the Chinese market.
The finance ministry stated in a press release that the value of China's imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached approximately $2.7 billion during the period, with Russian supplies continuing to flow into the Chinese market via pipelines and seaborne shipments.
//Petra// AF
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