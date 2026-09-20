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Russian Natural Gas Exports To China Rise 28% Year-To-Date, Energy Ministry Says

Russian Natural Gas Exports To China Rise 28% Year-To-Date, Energy Ministry Says


2026-09-20 07:16:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- Russia's Ministry of Energy reported on Sunday that natural gas exports to China have increased by approximately 28% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2025, driven by ongoing growth in Russian energy supplies to the Chinese market.

The finance ministry stated in a press release that the value of China's imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached approximately $2.7 billion during the period, with Russian supplies continuing to flow into the Chinese market via pipelines and seaborne shipments.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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