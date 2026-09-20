Jordan, Panama Sign Diplomatic Visa Waiver Agreement
New York, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Sunday with Foreign Minister of Panama Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez to discuss bilateral cooperation and review regional developments.
On the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) providing mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic passports.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment