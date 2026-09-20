Jordan, Panama Sign Diplomatic Visa Waiver Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Sunday with Foreign Minister of Panama Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez to discuss bilateral cooperation and review regional developments.

On the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) providing mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic passports.

//Petra// AF