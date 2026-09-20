Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Luxembourg Strengthens Airspace Monitoring After Drones Spotted Near Airport

Luxembourg Strengthens Airspace Monitoring After Drones Spotted Near Airport


2026-09-20 07:15:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this in an article.

"Luxembourg's government said on Sunday that additional detection assets have been deployed to strengthen ​airspace monitoring," the report said.

The move came after drones were spotted near the airport on Friday, prompting a temporary suspension of airport operations.

"To strengthen airspace monitoring and analysis capabilities, additional detection assets ​have been deployed, including resources provided by ​foreign partners," the government said.

Read also: Zelensky thanks C8 leaders, businesses and communities for agreements at Carpathian Eight Summit

On Saturday evening, police received "several reports concerning the ​suspected presence of drones within national airspace." However, "following verifications, no situation required an operational intervention by the ‌authorities."

Prime Minister Luc Frieden told reporters on Saturday that the country had "confronted with something new for Luxembourg, the presence of ​potentially bigger drones in the Luxembourg airspace."

As Ukrinform reported, Luxembourg Airport suspended operations on Friday because of drones.

Photo: AI

MENAFN20092026000193011044ID1111688336



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search