Luxembourg Strengthens Airspace Monitoring After Drones Spotted Near Airport
"Luxembourg's government said on Sunday that additional detection assets have been deployed to strengthen airspace monitoring," the report said.
The move came after drones were spotted near the airport on Friday, prompting a temporary suspension of airport operations.
"To strengthen airspace monitoring and analysis capabilities, additional detection assets have been deployed, including resources provided by foreign partners," the government said.Read also: Zelensky thanks C8 leaders, businesses and communities for agreements at Carpathian Eight Summit
On Saturday evening, police received "several reports concerning the suspected presence of drones within national airspace." However, "following verifications, no situation required an operational intervention by the authorities."
Prime Minister Luc Frieden told reporters on Saturday that the country had "confronted with something new for Luxembourg, the presence of potentially bigger drones in the Luxembourg airspace."
As Ukrinform reported, Luxembourg Airport suspended operations on Friday because of drones.
Photo: AI
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