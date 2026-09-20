Zelensky And Trump Agree To Meet In New York

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

"I just spoke with President Trump. An important conversation, and we got through a lot. We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum," the Ukrainian president said.

He thanked Donald Trump for sending his special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Kyiv.

"We went through the key details thoroughly, and they saw the situation in Ukraine firsthand. The peace track is our number one priority," Zelensky noted.

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The president added that there were ideas concerning de-escalation measures and fundamental security issues, including energy security, food security, and the protection of human life.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian and American teams are working together and are "ready to take really serious steps."

Zelensky also thanked Trump for signing the Graham sanctions bill.

"We all concur – there must be peace. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who's helping!" he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks held by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Kyiv and Moscow in early September as substantive, expressing hope that they would help pave the way for renewed negotiations.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine