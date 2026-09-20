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Emergency Response Work Completed At Site Of Russian Airstrike In Sumy

Emergency Response Work Completed At Site Of Russian Airstrike In Sumy


2026-09-20 07:15:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) reported this on Facebook.

"Over the course of two days, DSNS specialists worked at the site of the enemy airstrike. Special equipment belonging to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was deployed to carry out work at height. The work has been completed," the statement said.

Read also: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times, injuring five people

The DSNS added that, together with volunteers, concerned local residents, and municipal service workers, they managed to remove 265 damaged window-frame structures, temporarily restore 347 windows, and cover three balconies with protective film.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Sumy and its outskirts, killing two people and injuring seven others.

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