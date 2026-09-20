MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in an official statement by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement emphasized that Poland strongly condemned the Russian Federation's holding of illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, as well as in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The Polish Foreign Ministry also condemned the organization of voting in Transnistria, Tskhinvali/South Ossetia, and Abkhazia without the consent of the respective authorities of Moldova and Georgia. It noted that in these cases as well, the "elections" were conducted illegally and in violation of the standards of international law and democracy.

The ministry recalled that on October 12, 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution ES-11/4, "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: defending the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," in which 143 states unequivocally condemned Russia-organized illegal pseudo-referendums and the attempted unlawful annexation of Ukrainian territory.

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According to the Polish side, Russia's actions violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and contradict fundamental principles of international law and international humanitarian law, including obligations arising from the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The statement emphasized that the pseudo-elections organized by the Russian occupiers have no legal consequences and cannot serve as a basis for legitimizing the attempted annexation of the occupied territories.

Poland's Foreign Ministry called on Russia to comply with international law, cease unlawful actions that violate its international obligations, and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

As Ukrinform reported, Romania's Foreign Ministry condemned the opening of Russian polling stations in Transnistria without the consent of Chisinau and said that this constituted a violation of Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, today, September 20, the final day of "voting" for the Russian State Duma was reportedly cut shor amid claims of voter turnout exceeding 80%.

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