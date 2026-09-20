Fires Break Out In Three Districts Of Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this.

"The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region and civilian facilities. The latest consequences of the enemy attack have been recorded in Fastiv, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts," the statement said.

In particular, a fire broke out in an industrial area in Fastiv district.

In Bucha district, a service station building caught fire.

Fires extinguished in Kyiv region's Fastiv district following Russian shelling

A private house in Obukhiv district also caught fire as a result of the attack.

"DSNS rescuers are working at the sites, dealing with the aftermath of the attack. According to preliminary information, there are no fatalities or injuries," the regional administration added.

As Ukrinform reported, warehouses caught fire in Boryspil district of Kyiv region following a Russian attack, and one person was injured.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine