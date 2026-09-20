Ukraine Joins European Framework For TV Series Co-Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna announced this in a Facebook post.

According to her, this marks an important step toward Ukraine's integration into the European cultural and audiovisual space.

“For the first time, we are establishing a framework for the co-production of TV series. The document was signed during the Carpathian Integration Summit. For Ukraine's industry, this creates new opportunities to produce series together with European partners, attract international funding, and enter new markets,” Berezhna said.

The Convention enables productions to obtain official co-production status and guarantees a share of the rights to the finished product, as well as revenue from its use. The document also establishes flexible conditions for financial participation: in multilateral co-productions, a partner's minimum contribution may be relatively small, opening up more opportunities for Ukrainian teams to participate in major international projects.

“We are working to ensure that Ukrainian stories reach wider audiences around the world, while our producers and creative teams have more opportunities to develop international projects and reach new audiences,” the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky authorized Tetiana Berezhna to sign the Council of Europe Convention on the Co-Production of Audiovisual Works in the Form of Series.

Photo: Tetiana Berezhna/Facebook