Partisans Sabotage Key Railway Section In Taganrog Used By Russian Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the ATESH partisan movement said this in a Telegram post.

“Disabling the railway switch blocks the movement of military trains along a vital artery linking the Rostov region with Mariupol, Crimea and the southern front. This disrupts the schedule for transporting ammunition, equipment and fuel to units fighting in the Vuhledar, Orikhiv and Kherson directions, causing major delays in supplies,” the statement said.

ATESH noted that targeted damage to infrastructure deep in the rear remains an effective way of disrupting supplies.

“In particular, given the heavy traffic on this railway line, even a temporary halt in movement creates a chain of delays along the entire southern front,” the partisan movement said.

“Putin does not plan to stop the war despite the enormous losses and is preparing for a large-scale mobilization. The Russian miliary and Putin's regime must be stopped for the common good,” the partisan movement concluded.

s disrupt Russian military logistics on Kupiansk fron

As reported by Ukrinform, agents of the ATESH partisan movement cut power to a plant in Russia's Voronezh that manufactures components for Iskander-K and Kh-101 missiles.