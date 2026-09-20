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Trump Posts CNN, Politico As Garbage Bags After Ban

Trump Posts CNN, Politico As Garbage Bags After Ban


2026-09-20 07:15:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated photo of garbage bags behind the White House on Sunday, with "CNN," "MSNBC," and "Politico" inscriptions.

This is yet another example of Trump criticizing political opponents via AI photos on his Truth Social profile. Yesterday, he announced that he had banned the reporters of the three media houses from the White House, "as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" He added: "Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."

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