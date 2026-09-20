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Pezeshkian: Iran Rejects War, Won't Bow To Bullying

Pezeshkian: Iran Rejects War, Won't Bow To Bullying


2026-09-20 07:15:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Iran rejects war and conflict, calling them detrimental to both its people and the world.

“We do not want war and conflict and consider them harmful not only to the people of our country but to the world. At the same time, we will in no way yield to force and bullying... We have no trust whatsoever in the enemy, but we remain committed to our agreements," Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian cautioned that an enemy might exploit negotiations to inflict harm, yet he affirmed that peace should not be spurned when it can guarantee security.

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