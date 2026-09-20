School Holidays Are Coming. Here's How Families Can Keep Some Sort Of Routine

MENAFN - The Conversation) School holidays mean more free time and less structure.

School drop-offs and pick-ups disappear, bedtimes may shift, and families may need to organise childcare, travel or visits with extended family to fill out the days. It means everyone in the household is adjusting to changes in how each day looks.

So how can parents and carers create routines that give children some predictability without turning the holidays into another timetable?

Why do routines matter?

At its core, a routine is about predictability.

Routines mean children gradually learn what to expect. They begin to understand the sequence in which things take place, the cues that signal what comes next and what is likely to happen when they follow familiar routines. In other words, the pattern of the routine helps set expectations of what the day will look like.

When children know what is likely to happen, it can make it easier for them to navigate everyday life. Consistent routines, responses, and boundaries also provide them with opportunities to practise skills such as managing emotions, behaviour and attention.

Flexibility is important

This doesn't mean every minute needs to be planned. Predictability and flexibility can coexist. What matters is children have enough consistency to know what to expect, while families can adapt when circumstances change.

There is also no single“best” family routine. Families have different work arrangements, cultural traditions, caregiving arrangements and children's needs. A good routine is one that is predictable enough for children and sustainable for the family.

Why are school holidays challenging?

Family members' routines often change during the school holiday period, which can lead to feelings of unfamiliarity and uncertainty.

First, the structure provided by school disappears. This means children suddenly have a lot more free time. For parents, this can mean taking leave from work, arranging childcare or changing their usual working arrangements.

Second, holiday planning can create disagreements between adults. They might disagree on questions, such as“which grandparents should we visit?” Parents may also disagree about rules, including screen use.

Third, children may respond differently to the same environment. While some children may enjoy the freedom and spontaneity of school holidays, others may find changes to their usual routines unsettling. This means parents and carers should pay attention to how their own children respond and adjust routines accordingly.

So how can families build a holiday routine that works?

Plan and negotiate in advance

If possible, discuss arrangements before the holidays, particularly when extended family or multiple households are involved. Compromise may be necessary, such as alternating which grandparents the family visits each year.

You can also involve older children in planning. Giving them a voice can help them understand the reasons behind decisions and develop their own planning skills.

If children have homework or other school tasks, decide when this will happen during the holiday period, rather than leaving it until the last minute. Think ahead about how you will transition back to the school routine.

Keep some normality

Maintaining a few familiar anchors can help children transition to the school holiday routine without it feeling too rigid. Identify the things that matter most to your family, such as family movie time or weekly visits to the grandparents. Keep these relatively consistent. You might also decide to maintain similar times for meals, wake-ups and sleep, or planned activities, such as going for a daily walk.

At the same time, leave space for spontaneous activities and remember that a holiday routine should work for parents and carers too.

Focus on what you can control

For families with shift-working parents, shared custody or children moving between households, identical routines may not be realistic. Instead, focus on creating predictability during the time children are with you, and communicate with other caregivers where possible.

For example, a parent who works different shifts might make reading a bedtime story a regular part of their time together, even if it sometimes happens in the morning rather than at night.

Ask for help when you need it

Parenting does not have to be managed alone. Evidence-based parenting programs, including online programs, can help parents build confidence and develop strategies for managing everyday family life.

Remember, school holidays don't need to be completely structured. Children need time to relax, play and be spontaneous.

The goal is not to recreate school at home. It is to create enough predictability that children know what to expect, while keeping enough flexibility for families to enjoy the holidays together.