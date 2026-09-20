PhD Candidate, Monash University

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Samantha Floreani is a PhD Candidate with the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society.

Samantha's PhD examines the role of digital technologies in the private rental sector and how they impact renters and housing justice in Australia. She is also a digital rights advocate who focuses on privacy law reform and resisting surveillance technologies. Samantha regularly writes about tech, power and culture and has been published in The Guardian, Meanjin, Overland, Kill Your Darlings, and elsewhere.

–present Phd Candidate, Monash University

Monash University, Doctor of Philosophy (Media, Film and Journalism)

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