Adjunct Research Fellow, School of Government, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

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Michael Fletcher is an economist working as an Adjunct Research Fellow, School of Government, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. Prior to joining IGPS, Michael was a Senior Lecturer at Auckland University of Technology from 2011 to July 2018. Michael has more than 20 years' experience as a senior policy adviser, researcher and manager, working for a variety of government agencies in Wellington. His main areas of research interest are social policy, the welfare system, family policies, child maintenance and employment. Michael holds degrees in English literature and Economics. His PhD focused on the financial consequences of separation for New Zealand parents with dependent children and the Child Support system. He is the New Zealand Commentator for the Max Planck Institute for Social Law and Social Policy in Munich.

–present Senior Lecturer, Institute of Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology

Experience