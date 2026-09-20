Abdullahs, Congress Mlas Strategize For J&K Assembly Session

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Legislature party held a meeting under the chairmanship of party President Farooq Abdullah ahead of the Legislative Assembly's Autumn Session starting today. The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress MLAs on Sunday, focused on legislative strategy, coordination and raising public welfare issues during the upcoming session.

Coalition Partners on Role in Assembly

Speaking to ANI, J & K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said that while the party was in the coalition government, they would not shy away from bringing people's issues to the forefront. "A meeting has been called for that, which we are attending. Congress is an alliance partner, but that does not mean that Congress will not raise people's issues. As MLAs, we have to raise the issues of our people. Even the MLAs of the National Conference raise their issues. This is the right of every MLA to raise issues of his area," he said.

Discussions on Floor Coordination and Issues

AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said floor coordination, common public issues and ways to address them were discussed. "The floor coordination of the upcoming session, the common public issues, and how to address them were discussed. We also said that if there were an extension, all the issues would be covered. If not, we are still demanding that efforts be made to double-sit during these sessions so that everyone's views can be heard. Regarding the floor coordination, everyone discussed it in a good environment," he said.

Mir said that the Chief Minister listened to individual MLAs' concerns. "The assurance is that any minor issues will be resolved in the coming days," Mir added.

Congress also held a separate discussion with the Chief Minister, raising a few select issues, he said, while asserting that Congress wholeheartedly supports the National Conference's government and how it functions. (ANI)

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