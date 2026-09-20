South Africa Questions 3 People Of Interest In Women's Murders

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- South African police are questioning three people of interest over the murders of nine women found around Johannesburg, while cautioning that investigators have yet to establish whether they are linked.

The three have been called in for questioning as investigators pursue leads into the deaths in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia told reporters Sunday. Police previously arrested one person in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was discovered in July.

“There are now three persons of interest who have been called in for questioning,” Cachalia said. Investigators haven't“confirmed conclusively that we are dealing with a serial killer,” he said, adding that there are indications of different methods and motives in some of the cases.

Eight of the nine women whose bodies were discovered over the past two months have now been identified, Cachalia said. Police said Thursday that the discovery of the ninth body, in Dawn Park, would be added to the investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered authorities to prioritize the investigation. A multidisciplinary team has been placed under the coordination of the deputy national commissioner responsible for detective services, while police visibility is being increased in affected areas.

The deaths have heightened concern about violence against women in South Africa. A total of 569 women were murdered in South Africa between April and June this year, according to police crime statistics, equivalent to more than six women a day.

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