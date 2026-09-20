US Issues Security Alert, Restricts Travel To Taif, Yanbu In Saudi

The United States has issued a security alert for its mission in Saudi Arabia, requiring US government employees working in the country to obtain special authorisation for all official and personal travel to the cities of Taif and Yanbu amid heightened security concerns following Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, the US Mission in Saudi Arabia said the restrictions were imposed“due to the ongoing security situation” and urged American citizens in the kingdom to remain vigilant and follow recommended security measures.“U.S. government employees who work in Saudi Arabia now require special authorization for all official and personal travel to the cities of Taif and Yanbu,” the mission said, adding that regular and emergency consular services remained available for US citizens.

Houthi Attacks Prompt Heightened Security

The alert comes after Yemen's Houthi group launched attacks towards Saudi Arabia, including a ballistic missile directed at Riyadh. Saudi-led coalition forces said the missile was intercepted, while also reporting attempted attacks targeting civilian populations and infrastructure in Bish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu. The latest escalation has prompted heightened security measures across the kingdom.

Saudi authorities issued an emergency warning over a“hostile aerial threat” on Saturday, while an explosion and a large plume of smoke were reported near Riyadh's airport. Saudi authorities reported no casualties or damage from the Riyadh incident.

US Mission Advises Citizens on Safety Measures

The US Mission has advised Americans in Saudi Arabia to enrol in the Department of State's Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP), monitor local media and official announcements, keep their phones charged and follow instructions from Saudi authorities.

It also advised US citizens to stay away from windows and glass doors in the event of an aerial attack, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States and maintain a low profile.

The State Department currently maintains a Level 3“Reconsider Travel” advisory for Saudi Arabia, citing risks including Iranian drone and missile attacks, armed conflict and terrorism. US government employees are already subject to additional restrictions in areas including the Yemen border region, Jizan, Asir, Najran and Qatif.

Qatar Condemns Attacks

Meanwhile, Qatar has strongly condemned the Houthi attacks, including the ballistic missile targeting Riyadh and attempted strikes on civilian populations and infrastructure in Bish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu. Qatar's Foreign Ministry described the attacks as a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and international law and expressed solidarity with the kingdom.

US Issues Broader Regional Warning

The United States has separately warned Americans travelling to or through West Asia to remain vigilant amid heightened regional tensions, citing the possibility of flight cancellations, airspace closures and other disruptions. (ANI)

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