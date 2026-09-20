Azerbaijani Veteran Judoka Becomes World Champion
On the opening day of the competition, Azerbaijan's national team won one gold and three bronze medals in the M1 age category.
Competing in the 100 kg weight category, Mammadali Mehtiyev defeated all his opponents to become world champion.
Abulfat Ismayilov (60 kg), Mahir Abbasov (81 kg), and Joshgun Abdullayev (90 kg) won bronze medals.
Azerbaijan is represented by 30 judokas at the World
Championships.
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