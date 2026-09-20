From Classrooms To The Podium: Young Cyclists Target History At Vuelta Femenina 2026
SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica - Balancing rigorous academic workloads with high-performance sports, a new generation of cyclists is gearing up for the 24th edition of the Women's Cycling Tour of Costa Rica (Vuelta Ciclística Femenina), set to run from September 30 to October 4, 2026.
The Manza Té La Selva No Varix team officially introduced its roster with a clear objective: defending their title. Leading the squad is Colombian standout Camila Valbuena, who claimed the individual crown last year and returns to guide a young, determined roster.Balancing Studies, Work, and Elite Sport
The team's head coach, Luis Segura, emphasized the incredible discipline displayed by the athlete during training camp. Combining full-time studies or jobs with elite athletic preparation has required significant scheduling adjustments and commitment.
Valbuena is expected to join the squad in the coming days for final tactics ahead of the grand start.5 Challenging Stages Across Costa Rica
The Costa Rican Cycling Federation ( FECOCI ) expressed high expectations for this year's edition, aiming to engage fans across key regions of the country.
Here is the official stage route breakdown:
Stage 1 (Wed, Sept 30) - 109 km: Route: Cañas Municipality – La Bloquera – Limonal Junction – Cañas Municipality
Stage 2 (Thu, Oct 1) - 105 km: Route: Tilarán Park – Nuevo Arenal – La Fortuna – Monterrey Junction – San Isidro – Los Ángeles – La Fortuna Park
Stage 3 (Fri, Oct 2) - 125 km: Route: La Fortuna Park – Monterrey Junction – Muelle – Chilamate – Sarapiquí – Route 32 – Guápiles Boulevard
Stage 4 (Sat, Oct 3) - 12 km (Individual Hill Climb Time Trial): Route: Cot de Cartago – Tierra Blanca – Potrero Cerrado – San Juan de Chicuá
Stage 5 (Sun, Oct 4) - 83 km: Route: Escazú Municipality – San Rafael – Guachipelín – Escazú Municipality
Article Summary Box for Readers
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Event Dates: September 30 – October 4, 2026
Key Cyclist: Camila Valbuena (Defending Champion, Colombia)
Organizer: Costa Rican Cycling Federation (FECOCI)
Total Distance: ~434 Kilometers across 5 days
The post From Classrooms to the Podium: Young Cyclists Target History at Vuelta Femenina 2026 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.
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