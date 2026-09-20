Qalibaf Says Strait Of Hormuz Will Remain Closed Until U.S. Meets Its Commitments

Speaking during a session of Iran's parliament on September 20, Qalibaf said Tehran has conveyed its conditions and messages to Washington through intermediaries. He added that there is no basis for returning to the previous negotiation process or reopening the Strait of Hormuz until Iran's demands are addressed.

Qalibaf did not specify which U.S. commitments he was referring to, but his remarks come after weeks of heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, including expanded U.S. sanctions on Iran and military confrontations in the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Around 20 percent of global oil consumption and a significant share of liquefied natural gas exports pass through the narrow waterway, making any disruption a major concern for international energy markets.

Shipping through the strait has come under increased scrutiny as regional tensions have escalated. Commercial vessels have faced higher insurance costs, while several countries have increased naval deployments to protect maritime traffic in the Gulf.

The latest remarks follow recent military exchanges between Iran and the United States in the region. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces destroyed five Iranian oil tankers after responding to ballistic missile attacks it said were launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against a U.S. Navy warship. CENTCOM said the missiles were intercepted and no U.S. personnel were injured.

Iran has also claimed its naval forces captured an advanced U.S. unmanned underwater vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that has not been confirmed by the United States or independently verified.