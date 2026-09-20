US Warns Americans In Saudi Arabia And Kuwait Of Potential Escalation And Travel Disruptions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The US Missions in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have issued a security alert warning Americans in the country and across the Middle East of a complex security environment and the potential for unforeseen escalation.

The alert, dated September 19, said tensions in the Middle East could lead to flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the mission said.

The US Mission advised travelers to check flight departure statuses directly with their airlines and monitor operations at airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran.

It also warned that Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks involving civilian airports, and said the conflict could escalate rapidly.

“Americans traveling to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations,” the alert said.

The mission further warned that US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted. It said Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and Americans, including US businesses and other institutions.

According to the alert, regular and emergency consular services remain available to US citizens, who were advised to contact their nearest US embassy or consulate if they require assistance.

The US Mission urged Americans to enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and facilitate contact with US diplomatic missions during emergencies.

Americans were also advised to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitor local media, follow instructions from Saudi authorities and contact airlines directly regarding flight changes.

In the event of an aerial attack, the mission advised people to stay away from windows and glass doors, avoid fallen debris and monitor their phones and official news sources for guidance.

The alert also urged Americans to remain aware of their surroundings, exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States and maintain a low profile.