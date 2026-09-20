Trump: Very Big Things Coming On Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday he is in "a deciding mode" regarding Iran, warning that "very big things" will happen "in the not so distant future."

Speaking to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump described the options as "wiping Iran out," letting them "rock economically" or "making a deal," adding, "They better behave."

Asked about this week's UN General Assembly, where Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend, Trump said he'd probably "be open" to meeting the Iranian leader. He called the weekend no different from any other, despite alerts sent to US citizens across the region.