Grape And Wine Festival Conclides In Shamakhi

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Grape and Wine Festival concluded on September 20 at the viticulture and winemaking complex of Shirvan Wines LLC in Meysari village, Shamakhi.

Various wine brands were represented by their own pavilions at the festival, giving visitors an opportunity to explore the stands and sample a variety of viticulture and winemaking products.

Guests also learned about Azerbaijan's viticulture and winemaking traditions and took part in a range of entertainment and show programs throughout the day.

The program featured performances by Azerbaijan's Eurovision representative Dilara Kazimova, Teymur Suleymanbayli, People's Artist Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva and DJ Kamo.

Visitors of different age groups participated in various contests and quizzes, while the festival also featured a dedicated children's entertainment zone, an interactive program and activities with animators.

The Organizing Committee presented certificates to the organizations represented at the festival.

The festival was organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Power, Abqora restaurant and the Nasimi Gardens complex.

The event aims to promote local grape and wine production, strengthen the export potential of Azerbaijani wine products, and introduce the public to the country's viticulture and winemaking heritage as well as ongoing work in the sector.