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Ryabkov: US-Russia Talks Expected In Coming Weeks

Ryabkov: US-Russia Talks Expected In Coming Weeks


2026-09-20 03:06:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday that talks between Russian and United States representatives aimed at addressing bilateral irritants are expected to take place in the coming weeks.

"We believe this is useful. However, the pace of progress in terms of content is slower than desired and lower than expected. Nevertheless, we're not abandoning this; we'll continue to move forward," Ryabkov told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed into law a Russia sanctions bill sponsored by late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. In response, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called for "direct military deterrence."

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