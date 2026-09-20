Egypt's Sisi Talks Gaza Ceasefire With CIA Chief
According to Sisi's spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy, the Egyptian president emphasized the need to fully implement the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to reinforce the Gaza ceasefire, protect civilians, and ensure sustained humanitarian aid. He also called for conditions to resume a diplomatic process toward a two-state solution. Meanwhile, Ratcliffe praised Egypt's "pivotal" role in securing the ceasefire and supporting regional peace and stability.
Sisi and Ratcliffe also discussed the bilateral relations between the US and Egypt, as well as other issues related to the African continent, including the Sudanese crisis and the current situation in Somalia and the Horn of Africa region.
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