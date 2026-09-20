Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia: West Calls For Non-Recognition Of Our Elections

Russia: West Calls For Non-Recognition Of Our Elections


2026-09-20 03:06:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The West is calling for the rejection of the election results in Russia, Chairman of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeyev stated at the Russian Central Election Commission's information center on Sunday.

"We're not holding elections for them; we're holding elections for ourselves," Fadeyev said, asking, "Why do we care whether Germany or France recognizes the election results or not?" He claimed that "massive attacks" were carried out against Russia overnight in order to meddle with the election process.

MENAFN20092026000195011045ID1111688135



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search