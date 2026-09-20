Russia: West Calls For Non-Recognition Of Our Elections
"We're not holding elections for them; we're holding elections for ourselves," Fadeyev said, asking, "Why do we care whether Germany or France recognizes the election results or not?" He claimed that "massive attacks" were carried out against Russia overnight in order to meddle with the election process.
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