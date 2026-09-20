French TV Channel Apologizes After Documentary Depicting Nuclear Strike On Tel Aviv

MENAFN - AzerNews) French television channel RMC Découverte has apologized and removed a documentary from its platforms after viewers noticed that a 3D animation depicting a hypothetical nuclear strike appeared to show the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

The documentary, titled Nouveau Rafale, drones et canons: la révolution dans l'armement français (“New Rafale, Drones and Cannons: The Revolution in French Weaponry”), originally aired on September 1.

The program examined next-generation French military technologies, including the Rafale F5 fighter aircraft and the proposed ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missile.

As part of a segment explaining the potential destructive power of the weapon, the documentary featured a 3D simulation showing a missile striking a coastal city and producing a nuclear mushroom cloud.

The imagery was subsequently identified as depicting Tel Aviv, prompting criticism of the broadcaster.

RMC Découverte later apologized publicly and withdrew the documentary from all of its platforms.

The channel's decision followed scrutiny over the use of the imagery in a program focused on French military capabilities and nuclear weapons.