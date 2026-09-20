Pakistan's Embassy In Azerbaijan Congratulates Country On State Sovereignty Day
The Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to the government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of State Sovereignty Day.
“Heartiest felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their State Sovereignty Day!” the embassy said in a post on social media.
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