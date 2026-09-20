Russian Airstrike On Kramatorsk Sparks Massive Fire, Injures Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, Russian forces struck the city, dropping two aerial bombs on a residential area,” the statement said.

According to rescuers, a man and a woman were injured in the attack. Four apartment buildings, five vehicles and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged.

“At the scene, rescuers provided assistance to the injured, forced open the entrance door of an apartment to free people, and extinguished a fire that broke out in a two-story educational facility covering an area of 4,800 square meters,” the SES added.

Droneon Kyiv region: Industrial warehouse damaged in Boyarka, private enterprise hit in Novosilky

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 20, Russian forces also carried out an airstrike on an evacuation point in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine