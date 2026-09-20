Russian Jet-Powered Drone Hits Residential Area Near Odesa
“Several private homes caught fire as a result of a jet-powered UAV strike. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. No casualties have been reported so far,” the statement said.
The Southern Operational Command told reporters that the attack caused a fire covering an area of 500 square meters.Read also: Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk sparks massive fire, injures two
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone strike on an enterprise in the Odesa region also set tanker trucks on fire.
Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration
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