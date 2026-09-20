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Russian Jet-Powered Drone Hits Residential Area Near Odesa

Russian Jet-Powered Drone Hits Residential Area Near Odesa


2026-09-20 03:06:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Several private homes caught fire as a result of a jet-powered UAV strike. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. No casualties have been reported so far,” the statement said.

The Southern Operational Command told reporters that the attack caused a fire covering an area of 500 square meters.

Read also: Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk sparks massive fire, injures two

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone strike on an enterprise in the Odesa region also set tanker trucks on fire.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

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UkrinForm

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