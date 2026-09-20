Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Warehouses Catch Fire In Kyiv Region After Russian Attack

Warehouses Catch Fire In Kyiv Region After Russian Attack


2026-09-20 03:06:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the Boryspil district, warehouse facilities caught fire. Efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing.

In the Fastiv district, an enterprise and vehicles were damaged.

In the Bucha district, a car was damaged and a fire broke out. The fire has already been extinguished.

Later, the Regional Military Administration reported that one person was injured in the Boryspil district.

“A man sustained minor injuries. He received medical assistance at the scene and declined hospitalization,” the administration said.

Emergency services continue to work at the sites. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Read also: Russian jet-powered drone hits residential area near Odesa

As reported by Ukrinform, a warehouse of an industrial enterprise in Boyarka and a private enterprise in Novosilky, both in the Fastiv district, were damaged in a Russian attack in the morning of September 20.

MENAFN20092026000193011044ID1111688127



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search