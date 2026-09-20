Warehouses Catch Fire In Kyiv Region After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the Boryspil district, warehouse facilities caught fire. Efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing.

In the Fastiv district, an enterprise and vehicles were damaged.

In the Bucha district, a car was damaged and a fire broke out. The fire has already been extinguished.

Later, the Regional Military Administration reported that one person was injured in the Boryspil district.

“A man sustained minor injuries. He received medical assistance at the scene and declined hospitalization,” the administration said.

Emergency services continue to work at the sites. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Russian jet-powered drone hits residential area near

As reported by Ukrinform, a warehouse of an industrial enterprise in Boyarka and a private enterprise in Novosilky, both in the Fastiv district, were damaged in a Russian attack in the morning of September 20.