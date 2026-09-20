Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Monday
"Tomorrow, Monday, no consumption restrictions are planned," the statement said.
The company urged consumers to postpone the use of high-power appliances until the period from 16:00 to 22:00.Read also: New Russian attacks leave consumers without power in four regions – Ukrenergo
As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of September 18, new consumers had been left without electricity in four regions due to Russian drone and artillery attacks. In the Zhytomyr region, 24 settlements remained without power because of bad weather.
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