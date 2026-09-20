Warehouses On Fire In Kyiv Region's Boryspil District Following Russian Attack, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Timur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In particular, warehouse buildings caught fire in Boryspil district. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. On the grounds of one private residence, a car and a shelter were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, company buildings and vehicles were damaged.

In Bucha district, a car was damaged and a fire broke out. The fire has already been extinguished.

Warehouses catch fire in Kyiv region after Russian attack

Later, the regional military administration reported that one person was injured in Boryspil district.

"The man sustained minor injuries. He received medical assistance at the scene and declined hospitalization," the regional military administration said.

The authorities noted that efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are continuing.

As Ukrinform reported, following a Russian attack on the morning of September 20, an industrial warehouse in Boyarka and a private enterprise in Novosilky, both in Kyiv region's Fastiv district, were damaged.

Later in the evening of September 20, air defenses were again active in the region. Ukraine's Air Force warned about enemy jet-powered drones flying past Slavutych.