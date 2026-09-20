Russians Attacked Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 50 Times, Injuring Five People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Five people were injured. The enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 50 times with drones and artillery," the statement said.

According to the regional administration, in Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka came under enemy attack. Apartment buildings, a private home, shops, pharmacies, and cars were damaged.

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A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital in moderate condition. Four men, aged 56, 55, 64, and 19, were also injured and will receive outpatient treatment.

Kryvyi Rih district also came under Russian fire. The attackers targeted the Zelenodolsk community, where a private house was damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, since the previous evening, the enemy had attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and artillery, setting food warehouses on fire.