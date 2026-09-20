Fires Extinguished In Kyiv Region's Fastiv District Following Russian Shelling
During the day, Russian forces repeatedly attacked civilian and production facilities in the Fastiv district.
"Rescuers extinguished the fires caused by enemy strikes. Work is continuing to douse and dismantle the structures," the statement said.Read also: Warehouses on fire in Kyiv region's Boryspil district following Russian attack, one person injured
As Ukrinform reported, following a Russian attack on the morning of September 20, a warehouse belonging to an industrial enterprise in Boyarka and a private enterprise in Novosilky, both in Fastiv district of Kyiv region, were damaged.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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