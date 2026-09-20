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Debris From Russian Uavs Falls Near Residential Buildings In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District

Debris From Russian Uavs Falls Near Residential Buildings In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District


2026-09-20 03:06:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Holosiivskyi district, UAV debris fell in an open area near a residential building. A car was damaged. There was no fire. At another address in Holosiivskyi, debris was found near a residential building," the mayor said.

Emergency services are already heading to the scene, he added.

Klitschko emphasized that the attack on Kyiv is continuing. The mayor urged residents and visitors to remain in shelters.

Read also: Warehouses on fire in Kyiv region's Boryspil district following Russian attack, one person injured

As Ukrinform reported, during the day on September 20, one of the enemy drones fell in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. Later in the evening, reports emerged of a person injured as a result of the Russian attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

In the evening, the Kyiv City Military Administration warned that air-defense forces were again engaging enemy targets over Kyiv.

Illustrative photo: AI

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