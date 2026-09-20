Russian Attack Damages Warehouse Belonging To EKO Market Supermarket Chain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The company reported this on Instagram, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, one of EKO Market's warehouses was damaged. Our team is safe. All employees are alive and unharmed. EKO Market stores continue to operate," the statement said.

The company said that the EKO Market chain is maintaining supplies and doing everything necessary to ensure that everyday products remain available in its stores.

Fires extinguished in Kyiv region's Fastiv district following Russian shelling

"We are operating under emergency conditions and making every effort to ensure that essential goods remain on store shelves," the company emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of September 20, warehouse buildings caught fire in Boryspil district of Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack. There was also damage on the grounds of a private residence. One man was injured.