Trump Announces 'Big Things' In War With Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump made the statement, as reported by Fox News.

Trump said that he is currently making decisions about the next steps regarding Iran.

Against this backdrop, he promised that "very big things" would take place in the near future.

In particular, Trump could meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Trump said he was "in deciding mode" to be willing to meet Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.

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The White House chief said that the question was when, and whether, he would destroy the entire country of Iran, adding that Iran had better behave itself.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 16, Trump said he hoped the war with Iran would end soon. The Operation Epic Fury campaign against Iran was launched by the United States and Israel on February 28.

Photo: White House