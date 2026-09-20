CBJ Raises Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Central Bank of Jordan's (CBJ) Open Market Operations Committee has raised interest rates on all monetary policy instruments by 25 basis points, effective Monday.

The move, decided at the committee's sixth meeting of 2026, is aimed at maintaining monetary stability and enhancing the attractiveness of the Jordanian dinar and the competitiveness of dinar-denominated assets by aligning domestic interest rates with prevailing trends in regional and international financial markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The committee said that its decision followed a review of key economic, monetary and financial developments at the domestic, regional and international levels, as well as monetary policy trends among central banks and measures being taken to address rising inflationary pressures.

Jordan's inflation rate reached 2.20 per cent during the first eight months of 2026, up from 1.86 per cent during the same period last year, according to CBJ.

The latest economic indicators point to resilient monetary and banking conditions and continued recovery in economic activity, the bank said.

Tourism receipts rose 2.9 per cent during the first eight months of 2026 to about $5.6 billion, supported by a notable improvement in performance over the past three months, when average growth reached around 17 per cent, Petra said.

Remittances from Jordanians working abroad also continued to post strong growth, rising 14.1 per cent during the first seven months of the year to approximately $3.0 billion.

National exports increased 7.2 per cent over the same period to $6.6 billion.

The Central Bank said that it would continue to monitor economic and monetary developments and assess their impact on the national economy, while taking the necessary measures to preserve monetary and financial stability and strengthen the resilience of the national economy.