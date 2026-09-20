Jordan Condemns Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque By Far-Right Israeli Minister, Settlers

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif by extremist Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and groups of extremist settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said that the incident constitutes a“blatant” violation of the historical and legal status quo at Al Haram Al Sharif, a desecration of its sanctity and an escalation and provocation, according to a ministry statement.

Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali reiterated the Kingdom's absolute rejection and condemnation of continued incursions by extremist ministers and settlers, as well as their provocative practices.

Majali also condemned the Israeli occupation forces for facilitating the incursions, describing them as a“flagrant” violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

He said that such“reckless” actions seek to impose new realities at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif by attempting to divide it temporally and spatially.

Majali warned of the consequences of the continued violations and provocative practices, stressing that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

He called on the international community to take a firm stance to compel Israel, as the occupying power, to halt its illegal practices and violations against the holy sites in Jerusalem and end measures restricting worshippers' access to Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

Majali reiterated that the entire 144-dunum Al Aqsa Mosque compound is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims and that the Jerusalem Waqf and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, under the Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, is the sole legal authority responsible for managing the affairs of Al Haram Al Sharif and regulating access to it.