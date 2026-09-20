Prime Minister Unveils Plans To Boost Economy In Maan, Accelerate Development

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said on Sunday that Maan has significant economic potential and that the government will work over the next two years to capitalise on those opportunities and place the southern governorate on a path towards sustainable development.

Speaking at a Cabinet session held in Maan, Hassan said that the government's immediate priorities were to strengthen the economy, improve public services and create income-generating opportunities for citizens, despite continuing regional instability.

“Today, all our determination and efforts are focused on building the economy, improving services and enabling citizens to find the income opportunities they need,” Hassan said, describing these priorities as the government's primary focus.

He said that Jordan's leadership and the strong institutions and security had enabled the government to concentrate on implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision and strengthening the national economy.

Hassan said that the Maan Development Area needed to be elevated to a much higher level of competitiveness and announced a package of incentives aimed at attracting investment.

The measures include a 50 per cent reduction in land prices and a 75 per cent reduction in electricity costs during the first two years for qualifying projects, as well as incentives to encourage the employment of Jordanian workers, the Premier said.

The government has made five working visits to Maan Governorate over the past two years, Hassan said, reaffirming its commitment to projects included in the governorate's development plan.

According to the prime minister, more than 81 per cent of the projects and programmes included in Maan Development Vision have been completed or implemented.“The plan includes 127 projects across various sectors, with an estimated total cost of about JD250 million over three years.”

Hassan said interest in investing in the Maan Development Area was expected to increase during 2027 as the new incentives take effect.

The government is also placing significant emphasis on developing Maan as a logistics and industrial hub, the prime minister said, describing the proposed Aqaba-Maan dry port as a cornerstone of the governorate's future economy.

He said that many industries currently located in Aqaba could eventually be relocated to Maan, except those that need to remain close to the seaport.

He said that the government expected to soon begin work on the Aqaba- Al Sheidiya-Maan railway, which he described as fundamental to establishing Maan as a dry-port centre.

The government is also studying a route linking Al Karamah, Al Safawi, Al Azraq, Al Jafr (in the eastern region) and Ma'an, with the aim of creating a more direct and efficient international connection between Maan and Iraq.

Hassan said that the government aimed to complete the integrated development plan for Maan during 2027 and begin issuing tenders for its various components next year.

He said that the projects, including the railway, were expected to be completed by 2030-31.

The prime minister said that the government is also planning a number of major public-service projects in the governorate.

Hassan said the Maan Military Hospital was expected to be ready before the end of 2027.“The building has already been completed and handed over, while medical equipment will be provided through a grant.”

He also announced the opening of a new blood bank and outpatient clinics building at Maan Hospital and said a cardiac catheterisation unit was expected to open next year, subject to the selection of a suitable location and funding through a dedicated grant.

The government will also implement water-sector projects worth JD50 million in Maan Governorate, Hassan said.

Regarding tourism, he said that the government had introduced measures to support the tourism sector in Petra, which has been affected by the regional situation.

“The government will continue providing support and incentives in co-operation with the relevant authorities in an effort to sustain tourism-related businesses and activities and encourage a recovery in visitor numbers.”

Hassan also announced plans to establish a new public park in Maan as part of a national programme to build six parks in several governorates.

The park will follow the specifications of Mafraq Park and Al Nashama Park in Amman's Marj Al Hamam District and is expected to be completed in 2027, providing recreational space for children, young people and other residents.

During its session in Maan, the Cabinet also approved the comprehensive rehabilitation of King Abdullah II Tourist Park and Maan Model Park, including the provision of facilities needed to serve residents and visitors, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of a 13,000-dunum development area in Al Sheidiya to facilitate three strategic industrial projects by the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company in partnership with local and international firms.

The projects are expected to attract more than JD1.25 billion in investment and create employment opportunities for the local community, while contributing to economic development in the area.