Jordanian Troupe Performs Experimental Play At Cairo Festival For People With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- Jordanian troupe "Must Shine" performed an experimental play titled "The Gift What If?" at the Cairo Opera House, highlighting the empowerment and social integration of people with disabilities through the arts.

The performance, presented by Jordanian students with disabilities who are members of the initiative, represented Jordan at the 10th edition of the "Awladna" International Forum for Arts of People with Disabilities in Egypt.

Jordanian Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh, who attended the performance alongside embassy cultural advisor Alaa Al-Zyoud and visiting artists, commended Egypt's cultural and artistic movement as one of the Arab world's most prominent. He praised the cultural exchange between Jordan and Egypt that enables reciprocal participation by artists and intellectuals from both nations.

The "Must Shine" initiative selected the performing cast from among roughly 80 students participating in its "Bright Spaces" project.

The production was directed by Razan Al-Kurdi and Murad Abu Saraya, with music composed by Dima Sweidan and script written by Razan Al-Kurdi. Aya Hamzeh designed costumes and makeup. The cast featured Ahmed Shehaltogh, Ahmed Al-Maslouqi, Majd Al-Hindawi, Salah Al-Hourani, Shahda Abdel Samad, and Abdulrahman Al-Dweikat.

//Petra// AF